From kwikset
Kwikset 97300-917 Lisbon Lever, Polished Chrome
Premium lever chassis to improve rotational feel and prevents lever sag and wobble Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product For use on interior doors where a privacy locking function is required, such as a bedroom or bathroom Latch has 3 interchangeable faceplates; round corner, square corner, and drive-in collar Meets ADA/ANSI A117.1 requirements, ensuring accessibility to all disabled persons, Manufacturer: Kwikset