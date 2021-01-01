Blum 971A0700 BLUMOTION Soft Closing Face Frame Mechanism for Euro Hinges with Zero Clearance Nickel Hardware Accessories and Parts Cabinet Hinge

Blum 971A0700 BLUMOTION Soft Closing Face Frame Mechanism for Euro Hinges with Zero Clearance BLUMOTION Collection BLUMOTION Soft Closing Face Frame Mechanism for Euro HingesThis screw-on mechanism will provide a soft-closing feature to your cabinet doors. It is used with a hinge using a zero mm mounting plate only and is made of nickel-plated steel and gray nylon. #6 x 5/8" wood screws are required for mounting.Silent and effortless, that’s how cabinet doors close with CLIP top BLUMOTION hinges — regardless of the weight or closing speed. The new BLUMOTION soft close mechanism is integrated in the hinge cup, and continues to provide the quality of motion you have come to expect from Blum hardware. With CLIP top BLUMOTION, you can now use thicker doors — up to 1" depending on the application. The new geometry ensures that the door does not make contact with the cabinet face even with smaller door gaps.Features:Soft, quiet closing featureInstalled onto face frameFor use with straight-arm hingesNickel-plated steel and gray nylonScrews setback 9.5mm and 32mm apartAttach with 606P or 606N wood screwsUse with 0mm mounting plate onlyBlum, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of functional hardware for the kitchen cabinet and commercial casework industries specializing in lift systems, concealed hinges and drawer runner systems. Soft Close Mechanisms Nickel