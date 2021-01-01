Kichler 9708 Mount Vernon Single Light 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Kichler 9708 Mount Vernon Single Light 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Panels With its simple yet bold shape, the Mount Vernon Collection adds a touch of rustic flavor to the American home. The seedy glass panels provide additional texture and complete the Mount Vernon's antique profile making it the perfect balance of form and function.Features:Seeded glass replicates the look of colonial glassHousing is constructed of solid brass - ensuring years of reliable performance and resistance to the elementsCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyUltra secure mounting assemblyComplete the look with these other items from the Mount Vernon Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 16.75"Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.5"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsHeight to Center of Outlet: 6.75" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A21Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150Maximum Wattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Outdoor Wall Sconces Black