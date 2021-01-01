From sergeants pet care products inc
97 10 101 102 inch Neoprene Tablet Bag Sleeve Carring Case Cover with Handle for 97 to 102 Inch Laptops Notebook ebooks Kids Tablet Sleeve Bag Case.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 10 inch Laptop Carrying Bag Sleeve, Made of 4.5mm Soft Neoprene Fabric, Protect Your Laptop from Scratching, Shock and Dust 10 inch Tablet Case Sleeve Have Same Print on Front and Back, Double Zipper Design Glides Smoothly and Allows Convenient Access to Your Laptop Computer 10 Laptop Computer carrying bag is Slim and Lightweight, Waterproof, Super Soft Handle, Easy to Carry 10 Inch kids tablet sleeve can be mashine washable, Can be Repeated Cleaning, Easy to Dry. Never Fade Dimension: about 28cm(11') x 23cm(9') X2cm; Compatible with: Most 9.7,10.1 tablet Such as iPad Air 2 /1, Asus Transformer Book T100/ T100 Chi/ TF303CL/TF103C, Samsung Galaxy Tab A /S /4/3/2 10.1", Nextbook 10.1