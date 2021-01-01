Dainty Home 96STEL76LI Grommet Panel Pair, 76" x 96", Linen

Sold as a pair of 2 window curtain panels for optimal coverage and still lets in light during the day - easy slide grommets finish the look Each set measures 76''W x 84''L. Each panel measures 38''W x 84''L Woven semi-sheer has the look and feel of linen - perfect window treatment compliments any decorative style - hand as privacy layer or stand-alone curtain Solid colors bring these naturally flowing curtains to live. Beautiful & simple chenille embroidered chenille pattern - perfect for bedrooms, living room, dining room, home office, nursery or front door side lights No worries, this lovely shower curtain is durable and can be washed at home in cool water, no bleach. Air dry or toss in dryer on cool as needed.