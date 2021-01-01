Currey and Company 9694 Palm Beach 4 Light Single Tier Chandelier Pyrite Bronze / Washed Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers 4 Lights

Currey and Company 9694 Palm Beach 4 Light Single Tier Chandelier Features: Made of Sturdy Metal Material Fixture Sends Illumination in an Upward Direction Natural Bamboo Construction Places Emphasis on Renewable Resources and Stylish Modern Design Elements, without Losing Connection with the Natural World's Classic Appeal Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Specifications: Height: 28" Diameter: 25" Chain Length: 72" Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent Bulb Shape: B10 Number of Bulbs: 4 (Not Included) Watts per Bulb: 60 Total Wattage: 240 Voltage: 120 UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. 4 Lights Pyrite Bronze / Washed Wood