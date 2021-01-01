Kwikset 967TNL-RH-S Tustin Lever Right Hand Double Cylinder Interior Pack with Smart Key Polished Brass Handleset Interior Pack Double Cylinder

Kwikset 967TNL-RH-S Tustin Lever Right Hand Double Cylinder Interior Pack with Smart Key Interior Pack (Double Cylinder) Function: Interior packs include the interior side of the deadbolt and a knob or lever for the inside of the door. They are required where a handleset does not specifically come with the interior knob or lever mechanisms. Double cylinder locks are keyed on both sides of the door and can only be locked and unlocked via a key. Please check local codes before installing. Right Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is right handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your right.Tustin Right Hand Double Cylinder Interior Pack with Smart Key Cylinder used for right handed applications. This is the interior set only and is used in conjunction with Kwikset exterior handlesets. Deadbolt operated by key both sides.Key it Yourself: Lock is rekeyable by using the included learn tool in less than 30 seconds without removing the lock from the door.Lifetime mechanical and finish warrantyImages may be shown without SmartKey cylinderCompatible with Right Handed Doors ONLY!Decorative RoseExposed ScrewsEasy InstallationSmart Key Cylinders are 5-pin, and will not key alike to 6-pin cylinders.Images shown without deadboltSmartKey®: This technology allows you to re-key your lock in seconds with 3 simple steps and features stainless steel racks, pins, and side locking bar for increased strength and security. Double Cylinder Polished Brass