Kichler 9653 Madison Single Light 20" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

Kichler 9653 Madison Single Light 20" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled Glass Panels With its timeless colonial profile, the Madison is the perfect line of outdoor fixtures for those looking to embellish classic sophistication.Features:Housing is constructed of cast aluminum, providing years of reliable performance and resistance to the elementsComposed of multiple glass pieces, beveled glass shades offer a traditional styleUltra secure mounting assemblyCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyComplete this outdoor look with the entire line from the Madison Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 19.5"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 8.5"Backplate Height: 4.625"Backplate Width: 6"Product Weight: 4 lbsHeight to Center of Outlet: 15.5" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Outdoor Wall Sconces Black