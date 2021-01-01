Capital Lighting 9645 Westridge 4 Light Outdoor Lantern Post Light Old Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Capital Lighting 9645 Westridge 4 Light Outdoor Lantern Post Light Features:Antique Glass ShadeMade of AluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaUL Listed for Wet LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimension:Height: 22.75"Width: 11" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 11.33 lbsPost Included: NoElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Single Head Post Lights Old Bronze