Symmons 9603-PLR-1.5 Origins Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head and Rough In Valve with Single Lever Handle Polished Chrome Showers

Symmons 9603-PLR-1.5 Origins Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head and Rough In Valve with Single Lever Handle Product Features: Covered under limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single function shower head Single function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperature Tub and shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm and tub spout Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Complete with rough-in valve system Hand Shower Specifications: Single spray function Angle of holding bracket is adjustable Specifications: ASME Approved: Yes Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 Handle Style: Lever Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Number of Handles: 1 California residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Single Function Polished Chrome