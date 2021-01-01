From 96 years loved mom grandma
96 years loved mom grandma 96 Old Birthday Years Loved for Woman Boho Rainbow Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Show your mom or grandma some love on her 96 years anniversary or birthday with this boho rainbow bohemian flower frame design and the text 96 years loved. Loving message for daughter, mother or grandmother on 96 years birthday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only