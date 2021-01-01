Delaney's 8ft 5000 series wagon wheel barn door hardware kit adds a distinctive, stylish upgrade to your home while optimizing space. Our barn door hardware delivers quiet wheels and durability to hold up to 330lbs. includes everything needed for installation making the process quick and hassle free. Steel construction and quality craftsmanship ensure that you will enjoy this product in your home for years to come. Kit includes: (2) hangers with quiet bearing wheels, (1) pre-drilled track, (6) standoffs and (6) lag bolts, (2) door stops, (1) door guide, (1) anti-jump disc, (6) bolts, (6) nuts and (6) washers. For single doors 1-3/8 in. and 1-3/4 in. thick\". Delaney Hardware 96-in Satin Nickel Interior Barn Door Kit | BD5082