From best home fashion
Best Home Fashion 96-in Indigo Polyester Blackout Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Blue | JC-12-96-INDIGO
Advertisement
Our Linen Look Grommet Blackout Curtains are a stylish enhancement to your home dé£¯r. Featuring linen-like slubs and sleek silver grommets, these blackout panels are an attractive window treatment that maximizes light control, regulates temperature, and provides privacy. Available in four versatile colors and made of easy to care for polyester, they drape beautifully and imbue a room with texture and subtle style. Best Home Fashion 96-in Indigo Polyester Blackout Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Blue | JC-12-96-INDIGO