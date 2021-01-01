14.96*14.17Foldable Handmade Basket Natural Rattan Flower Basket Vase Planter Nursery Pot Belly Basket Straw Toys Organizer Home Decor

Size:A upper mouth diameter 16x middle diameter 22x open height 20cm; folding height 11cm; B Upper diameter 23x Intermediate diameter 32x Open height 28cm; Fold height 15cm C upper mouth diameter 27x middle diameter 38x open height 36cm; folding height 19cm;Performance Description: Applicable to, food packaging industry, small furniture decoration, daily necessities packaging series, hotel supplies series, supermarket packaging, etc.Exquisite hand-made, diverse shapes, environmental protection and beautiful, reusable, beautiful and practical, is a packaging products and handicrafts that are in line with environmental protection and low-carbon life.Bamboo basket cleaning and maintenance: Please correct the love crafts, all products can not be exposed to the sun, damp, gravity squeeze pressure, so as not to fade, mold, rust, deformation.1. Teng Mang Class Basket Products:: Rinse directly with water, wipe with a shoe brush at the crevice, and dry it.2, grass, corn leaf, water hyacinth type bamboo basket products: diameter water cleaning, but can not brush hard to prevent rough.3. Raffia Grass Basket Products: Clean it with a chicken feather brush or brush, and do not wash with water.4, iron products category basket: surface plating or painting, with a certain degree of rust, but pay attention to keep dry to prevent long-term moisture rustNote: The products are all hand-knitted, woven in a little bit, there will be a variety of interfaces, not necessarily meticulously handled, non-defective quality problems; because the bamboo basket is a natural and environmentally friendly rattan, grass, awn, bamboo material The effect of weaving is to keep the material natural and primitive, rustic style, and some people have different aesthetic points of view. They will feel rough and unacceptable. Size: 11.02" H x 12.59" W x 12.59" D