Kwikset 959CNTFPRT Halo Contemporary SmartKey Electronic Fingerprint Keyless Entry WiFi Enabled Deadbolt Iron Black Deadbolt Keyless Entry Electronic

Kwikset 959CNTFPRT Halo Contemporary SmartKey Electronic Fingerprint Keyless Entry WiFi Enabled Deadbolt Single Cylinder Keyless Entry: Lock and unlock the deadbolt using your fingerprint, smart device, or a traditional key. To lock or unlock the interior, simply use your device or the standard thumb turn. It has the versatility of keyless operation with Wi-Fi compatibility and a keypad or touchscreen, while still retaining the functionality of keyed entry and is a great addition to any smart home. It's perfect for front doors, side or back doors, and garage entry doors.Features:Exceeds criteria for ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certificationConstructed of high-quality materials for lasting durabilityEasily installs with just a screwdriverConvenience of keyless access and WiFi without a separate Smart Home hubManage users from your smartphone using the Kwikset appCompatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and BrilliantUp to 100 fingerprints - 50 usersSet schedules for customized accessCovered by a limited lifetime mechanical and finish warranty, with a 1 year limited electronics warrantyProduct Technology: SmartKey® Re-key Technology: Kwikset's SmartKey® technology provides the flexibility to re-key your own lock in less than 30 seconds without removing the lock from the door. SmartKey® removes the hassle of lost or stolen keys with the ability to re-key your lock in just 3 simple steps.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Handing: Reversible Left or RightInterior Height: 5-3/4"Interior Width: 2-1/16"Interior Projection: 2-1/16"Exterior Height: 3-9/16"Exterior Width: 2-3/4"Exterior Projection: 7/8"Latch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: SmartKey 5 PinExterior Operating Temperature (Min): -40° FExterior Operating Temperature (Max): 150° FInterior Operating Temperature (Min): 32° FInterior Operating Temperature (Max): 130° F Electronic Iron Black