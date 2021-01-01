From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 9597 Hulton 6 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier with Fabric Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 9597 Hulton 6 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier with Fabric Shade FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes fabric shadeChain suspended designRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28"Maximum Height: 100"Width: 21"Product Weight: 20.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 19-1/2"Shade Diameter: 9-3/4"Canopy Width: 7-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Black