From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 9562 Dylan 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Old Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Capital Lighting 9562 Dylan 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features: Designed to cast light in a downward directionMounting hardware includedAntique water glass shadeUL listed for Wet Location(1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulb required (Not Included)Dimension: Height: 15.25"Width: 9.5"Extension: 10.75"Product Weight: 4.18 lbsBackplate Depth: 5"Backplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120vBulb Included: No Outdoor Wall Sconces Old Bronze