Popular Bath 952759 Caroline Bath Rug, 17 x 24, CHARCOAL

Light up your bathroom room with this unique Caroline design affordable update to your bathroom's decor with elegance Caroline Bathroom rug available to highlight your taste It's bordered teardrop design is stylish and vibrant It delivers that perfect pop of color to update the space Fun and Fluffy Design is cotton thick and high that shuttles your feet and toe through cotton with ease even more it is really safe in the use in the bathroom Update your bathroom decor with the Popular Bath Caroline Shaggy Bath Rug You'll love it's solid-colored bright and vibrant look. This super soft faux fur bath rug is made of 100% cotton with anti-slip backing to keep the rug in place Machine Washable This heavyweight cotton shag rug brings a luxurious softness and flair to your bathroom decor You'll love the look and feel of this fabulous bath rug The Caroline Bath Rug features durable backing non-slip bottom is made of high quality cotton material This anti-skid backing is slip resistance on the floor area Anti Slip and Strong Backing features durable backing that helps it stay put on your bathroom floors with strongest hold with durable material The bottom is non-toxic and stays in place providing protection for your family whenever it is used Size 17" x 24" machine wash and dry