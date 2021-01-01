From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 950738 Caribana 1.75 GPM Single handle Kitchen Faucet Stainless Steel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 950738 Caribana 1.75 GPM Single handle Kitchen Faucet The Caribana Single-Hole Kitchen Faucet is made of brass to ensure lasting durability. A premium finish covers this high-end fixture, protecting against rust and corrosion while adding eye-catching style. The button on the back of the faucet head offers dual functionality for a choice between aerated spray or a powerful stream to sweep away stuck-on food. The spring spout and flexible hose enable you to move and extend the Caribana to reach all areas of your sink. Signature Hardware 950738 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Single hole installation Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Pull-down spray head constructed of scald guarding ABS 2-function spray head (Spray & Aerated) Signature Hardware 950738 Specifications: Height: 20-1/2" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 9" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 1 Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/4" Single Handle Stainless Steel