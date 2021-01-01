Signature Hardware 950738 Caribana 1.75 GPM Single handle Kitchen Faucet Stainless Steel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Signature Hardware 950738 Caribana 1.75 GPM Single handle Kitchen Faucet The Caribana Single-Hole Kitchen Faucet is made of brass to ensure lasting durability. A premium finish covers this high-end fixture, protecting against rust and corrosion while adding eye-catching style. The button on the back of the faucet head offers dual functionality for a choice between aerated spray or a powerful stream to sweep away stuck-on food. The spring spout and flexible hose enable you to move and extend the Caribana to reach all areas of your sink. Signature Hardware 950738 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Single hole installation Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Pull-down spray head constructed of scald guarding ABS 2-function spray head (Spray & Aerated) Signature Hardware 950738 Specifications: Height: 20-1/2" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 9" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 1 Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/4" Single Handle Stainless Steel