Signature Hardware 950069-10-2.5-LV Pinecrest Thermostatic Shower System with Shower Head, Hand Shower, Slide Bar, Bodysprays, Shower Arm, Hose, Valve Trim, and Lever Handles - Less Rough-In Valve Signature Hardware 950069-10-2.5-LV Features:Shower Package Includes: Shower Head, Hand Shower, Slide Bar, Shower Arm, Hose, Valve Trim, Wall Supply and Body SprayCovered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyThermostatic valve trim - dual cartridges control water temperature and volume independently3 bodysprays included with this shower system package3 lever style metal handlesIndependent diverter controls with 6 shower functions giving you the ability to use two functions at once27" slide bar includedMatching hand shower with pause control and 60" hoseThermostatic rough-in valve with scald guardHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSingle function shower heads (full spray) with easy-clean silicone nozzles5 function hand shower (full spray, massage spray, aerated spray full & massage spray and full & aerated).Valve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependabilityFeatures an independent volume controlIndependent diverter includedRough-in sold separately - when adding this package to cart compatible valves will be offeredValve Trim Height: 4-3/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 4-3/8" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Showerhead constructed of brass with single rain shower spray settingShower Head Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Height: 2-1/2" (top to bottom)Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right)Shower Arm Length: 12"Hand Shower Specifications:Hose Length: 60"Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Type: Multi FunctionShower system includes wall supply for hand shower Thermostatic Chrome