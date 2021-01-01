95 inch Video Game Foam Hero Diva Light Gun GoldBlack

Never be caught unawares when you're with this Foam Diva Light Gun! It's the perfect accessory for the giant robot pilot when out of the cockpit. Foam construction is lightweight, yet sturdy. Our foam weapons are solid perfectly capable of taking a couple hard knocks. Perfect for Halloween, cosplay conventions, or other science fiction or fantasy events Incredible attention to detail with solid frame and paint job. Comes in two different colors: pink and gold. 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) in length. Note that this is a solid foam piece with no moving parts.