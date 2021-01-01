Boyel Living 0.95 cu. ft. Cold Rolled Steel Digital Security Safe Box for Home Office Double Safety Key Lock and Password in Black

This high security digital safe is made of highly durable cold rolled steel material for long lasting and reliable protection. Security is the first choice of a safe box, but the inner space is also important. You can keep documents, handguns, medicines, jewelry, cash and other valuables. Digital lock plus key setting will provide double safe for your valuables. The password can be changed indefinitely. If you forget the password, please use the master key plus the emergency key. for this reason, please be sure to hide your emergency key in a safety place. The safe with an extremely high level of anti-theft function, the well-designed cabinet and classic colors will perfectly match the decoration style of your home, hotel or office, becoming one of your stylish furniture. Color: Black.