Signature Hardware 949624-24 Frey 36" x 24" Framed Bathroom Mirror Gray Wash Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Signature Hardware 949624-24 Frey 36" x 24" Framed Bathroom Mirror Signature Hardware 949624-24 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 5 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Frey line seamlesslyFrame constructed from high quality wood with a glass mirrorMirror frame will resist peeling and fading through everyday useBeveled edge adds dimension to any roomMirror hangs verticallyDurable French cleat mounting system includedAll dimensions are +/- 1/2"24" Mirror overall dimensions: 24" W x 36" H x 1" DMirror only dimensions: 20" W x 32" HSignature Hardware 949624-24 Specifications:Height: 36" (top to bottom)Width: 24" (left to right)Depth: 1" (front to back) Bathroom Mirror Gray Wash