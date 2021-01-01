From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 94930 Rhode Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Coastal Weathered White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Designers Fountain 94930 Rhode Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required(2) 6" downrods includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9-3/4"Width: 9-1/4"Depth: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 1.6 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Coastal Weathered White