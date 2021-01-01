Signature Hardware 949183-67 Doric 67" Solid Surface Soaking Tub with Integrated Drain and Overflow White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Signature Hardware 949183-67 Doric 67" Solid Surface Soaking Tub with Integrated Drain and Overflow A perfect statement piece for a sophisticated master bath, the Doric Solid Surface Freestanding Tub features a fluted upper rim. Its spacious bathing well contains two sloped ends for comfortable lounging in either direction. A centrally located, toe-tap drain is easy to operate and matches the body's gloss white finish. Completing its premium build, an integral overflow channel is built into the sidewall to efficiently carry excess water to the piping below.Signature Hardware 949183 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of solid surface materialSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementIntegrated drain and overflowAll dimensions (± 1/2")White pop-up drain includedQuick Connect Drop-In Drain Kit Includes: Floor Plate, 1-1/2" PVC Pipe, 2" x 1-1/2" Trap Adapters, 1 Brass Threaded, 1 Brass Unthreaded Tailpiece and PlugInstalls above your subfloor, but underneath your cement floor or tile, so you do not need access below the fixtureSignature Hardware 949183 Specifications:Overall Height: 24-1/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 31-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 51" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 22-1/2" (front to back of basin bottom)Basin Depth: 17-1/2" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Water Depth: 10-1/4" Freestanding White