From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 949078 1.8 GPM Modern Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Hose Chrome Showers Hand Showers Multi Function
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 949078 1.8 GPM Modern Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Hose With an oversized head, the Modern Multifunction Hand Shower and Hose offers high-end style and functionality. Available in a variety of finishes, it offers five different spray options to meet your needs, including full spray, massage spray, aerated spray, and combinations of each. Attached to a metal hose, this product promises effective rinsing. Signature Hardware 949078 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Constructed of brass for long lasting durability and dependability Hand shower comes equipped with 5 distinct functions Easy-clean spray nozzles Signature Hardware 949078 Specifications: Hand Shower Height: 9-9/16" (top to bottom) Hand Shower Width: 3-11/16" (left to right) Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 Hose Length: 60" - 72" Connection Size: 1/2" Multi Function Chrome