Signature Hardware 949067-10-2.5-4 2.5 GPM 10" Wide Contemporary Shower Head with 4" Shower Arm Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Signature Hardware 949067-10-2.5-4 2.5 GPM 10" Wide Contemporary Shower Head with 4" Shower Arm Rinse in luxurious, modern style with this Contemporary Low-Profile Rainfall Shower Head and Arm. This product is offered in multiple sizes, flow rates, and finishes to perfectly match your preference and design. Made of durable materials, this fixture will be a lasting addition to your custom shower. A matching ceiling-mount shower arm is included in a size of your choosing.Signature Hardware 949067-10-2.5-4 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantySingle function shower head (full spray)Easy clean silicon nozzlesBrass ball jointShower arm is brass constructionShower arm escutcheon includedDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSignature Hardware 949067-10-2.5-4 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-1/2" (top to bottom)Shower Arm Length: 4"Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Chrome