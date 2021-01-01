Signature Hardware 949061-8-2.5 2.5 GPM 8" Wide Modern Round Rain Shower Head with 8" Shower Arm Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 949061-8-2.5 2.5 GPM 8" Wide Modern Round Rain Shower Head with 8" Shower Arm Elegant enough to inspire your entire shower redesign, this Modern Round Rainfall Shower Head with Arm is durable and stylish. The rounded corners and low height of this fixture make it a natural fit for any contemporary bathroom. It's offered in multiple sizes, flow rates, and finishes to perfectly match your preference.Signature Hardware 949061-8-2.5 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantySingle function shower head (full spray)Brass ball joint & threaded connectionBrass construction shower armEasy clean rubber nozzles45 degree shower-arm with flangeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSignature Hardware 949061-8-2.5 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-1/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Chrome