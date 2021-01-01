Signature Hardware 949056-8-2.5-12 2.5 GPM 8" Wide Modern Square Rain Shower Head with 12" Ceiling Mounted Shower Arm Chrome Showers Shower Heads

From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 949056-8-2.5-12 2.5 GPM 8" Wide Modern Square Rain Shower Head with 12" Ceiling Mounted Shower Arm The Modern Square Rainfall Shower Head with Ceiling-Mount Shower Arm delivers contemporary appeal and a soothing spray pattern. This fixture is generously sized to create a large, relaxing spray. It's offered in multiple sizes, flow rates, and finishes to perfectly match your preference and design.Signature Hardware 949056-8-2.5-12 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantySingle function shower head (full spray)Brass ball joint & threaded connectionBrass construction shower armEasy clean rubber nozzlesDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSignature Hardware 949056-8-2.5-12 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-1/2" (top to bottom)Shower Arm Length: 12"Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Chrome