Signature Hardware 948905 Rigi 6 Function Diverter Valve Trim - Valve Included Chrome Showers Diverter Trims Single Handle

Signature Hardware 948905 Rigi 6 Function Diverter Valve Trim - Valve Included Embrace the experience of bathing with multiple showering options by installing the Rigi shower diverter. An eye-catching design is accented with a durable finish that remains beautiful through daily use. Solid metal construction and an easy-to-use handle complete its premium build.Signature Hardware 948905 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyMetal lever handleNot intended as a shut off valveSix total settings allow for shared water flow between outlets, giving you the ability to use two functions at onceAvailable single-function diverter valve cartridge restricts water flow to one outlet at a timeBrass valve bodyCeramic cartridgeMust be installed in accordance with provided installation instructionsSignature Hardware 948905 Specifications:Height: 4-3/4" (top to bottom)Width: 4-3/8" (left to right)Recommended Valve Installation Depth: 1-5/8" to 2-3/8"Wall Thickness Range: 1" to 1-3/4" Single Handle Chrome