Signature Hardware 948888-6 Vilamonte Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head - Rough In Included Oil

Signature Hardware 948888-6 Vilamonte Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head - Rough In Included Breathe new life into your bathroom with the help of the Vilamonte Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Set. This product adds a hint of graceful contemporary style thanks to its bold, square dimensions and elegant design. Available in your choice of rust-resistant finish to coordinate with other fixtures in your space. Signature Hardware 948888-6 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Constructed of brass Shower Trim Package Includes: wall mount shower head, valve trim and tub spout Single function brass showerhead Pressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature 1 metal lever style handle Slip-fit tub spout One-piece cartridge design for ease of maintenance Back-to-back capability Cast bronze valve body Adjustable temperature limit stop Quick remove plaster guard Easy mounting brackets Valve Trim Specifications: Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevity Valve Trim Height: 6-11/16" (top to bottom) Valve Trim Width: 6-11/16" (left to right) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 6" Shower Arm Reach: 6-7/8" Tub Spout Specifications: Tub Spout Reach: 5-3/16" Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze