Signature Hardware 948806-0.5 Greyfield Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control - 1/2" Rough In Valve Included Brushed Nickel Showers Valve Trim

Signature Hardware 948806-0.5 Greyfield Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control - 1/2" Rough In Valve Included Add the Greyfield Thermostatic Valve with Volume Control to get a luxurious start on your custom shower remodel. The thermostatic valve works to keep your water temperature steady while the volume control handle adjusts the amount of water that flows through the system. Modern details and a smooth, corrosion-resistant finish will provide your space a stylish update. Add an oversized rainfall shower head to complete the look.Signature Hardware 948806-0.5 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassValve trim and volume control trim includedThermostatic cartridge - separate dials control volume and temperature independentlyTemperature outlet factory preset to 104 degrees Fahrenheit - temperature can be easily adjusted up and down to user's comfort levelScald guard protectionHigh temperature limit stopThermostatic technology keeps shower temperature within 1 degree CelsiusRough in valve includedSignature Hardware 948806-0.5 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-5/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-5/8" (left to right)Wall Thickness Range: 1" to 1-3/4"Volume Control Valve Trim: 4-3/8" diameter x 2-5/8" depthRough In Valve Connection Size: 1/2" Thermostatic Brushed Nickel