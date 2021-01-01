Signature Hardware 948691 Edenton Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim - Valve Included Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Signature Hardware 948691 Edenton Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim - Valve Included For a minimalist-inspired update, the Edenton Pressure Balance Shower Valve is sure to deliver. Boasting an uncomplicated design with a smooth finish, it's available in a variety of shades to add no-nonsense style and a serious update to any bathroom. This product is built to keep water pressure and temperature steady, ensuring a comfortable shower every time.Signature Hardware 948691 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday usePressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of brass includedRough-in valve includedOne-piece cartridge design for ease of maintenanceBack-to-back capabilityCeramic disc valve cartridgeCast bronze valve bodyAdjustable temperature limit stopQuick remove plaster guardEasy mounting bracketsSignature Hardware 948691 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-3/4" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6-3/4" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome