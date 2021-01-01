Signature Hardware 948670-LV Edenton Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim Package - Less Valve Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure Balanced

Signature Hardware 948670-LV Edenton Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim Package - Less Valve Enhance your bathroom with the classic sophistication of the Edenton Pressure Balance Tub and Shower Set. Its traditional round shower head has a diameter of 6" for ample spray coverage and a flow rate of 1.8 GPM for water conservation. The shower head, faucet, and spout in this set are crafted from ultra-tough brass for durability.Signature Hardware 948670-LV Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brass and ABSTub and Shower Package Includes: wall mounted shower head, valve trim, diverter, and tub spoutSingle function ABS shower headPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature1 lever handleRough-in valve needed for installation sold separatelyValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 6-3/4" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-3/4" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Showerhead constructed of ABSShower Head Width: 6-1/8" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: 7"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Pressure Balanced Chrome