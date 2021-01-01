Signature Hardware 948667-LV Rigi Pressure Balanced Shower Only Trim Package - Less Valve Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Signature Hardware 948667-LV Rigi Pressure Balanced Shower Only Trim Package - Less Valve Impart modern flair to your bathroom with the Rigi Pressure Balance Shower Set. The 7" shower head has a sleek geometric appearance, with a single-handle lever for understated style. With a shower arm length of 10", this fixture delivers plenty of coverage, with a flow rate of 1.8 GPM to conserve water.Signature Hardware 948667-LV Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brass and ABSShower Trim Package Includes: wall mounted shower head and valve trimSingle function ABS shower headPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature1 metal lever handleRough-in valve needed for installation sold separatelyValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 6-3/4" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-3/4" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Showerhead constructed of ABSShower Head Width: 6-3/4" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: 10-1/8"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Pressure Balanced Chrome