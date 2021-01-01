Signature Hardware 948558-LV Hibiscus Thermostatic Valve Trim - Less Valve Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Signature Hardware 948558-LV Hibiscus Thermostatic Valve Trim - Less Valve A stylish pick for a modern bathroom update, the Hibiscus Thermostatic Shower Valve keeps your water temperature constant. A sleek, easy-to-use lever handle and a square backplate are each made of durable metal and covered with a corrosion-resistant finish. Complete the set with a matching Hibiscus volume control handle and your choice of shower head. Signature Hardware 948558-LV Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Constructed of brass Valve trim only Thermostatic valve trim - single cartridge controls water temperature only Temperature outlet factory preset to 104 degrees Fahrenheit Temperature can be easily adjusted up and down to user's comfort level Thermostatic technology keeps shower temperature within 1 degree Celsius For proper installation, requires use of volume control valve and trim Rough in valve not included Signature Hardware 948558-LV Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 6-5/8" (top to bottom) Valve Trim Width: 6-5/8" (left to right) Wall Thickness Range: 1" to 1-3/4" Thermostatic Chrome