Signature Hardware 948556-0.5 Greyfield Thermostatic Valve Trim - 1/2" Rough In Valve Included Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Signature Hardware 948556-0.5 Greyfield Thermostatic Valve Trim - 1/2" Rough In Valve Included Give your shower a modern refresh with the Greyfield Thermostatic Shower Valve. By design, this product will prevent drastic fluctuations in your shower's water temperature. Featuring sleek details, a contemporary lever handle, and a beautiful corrosion-resistant, the Greyfield exudes style and luxury. Pair this valve with a shower head of your choice to complete the look.Signature Hardware 948556-0.5 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassValve trim onlyThermostatic cartridge - separate dials control volume and temperature independentlyTemperature outlet factory preset to 104 degrees FahrenheitTemperature can be easily adjusted up and down to user's comfort levelScald guard protectionHigh temperature limit stopThermostatic technology keeps shower temperature within 1 degree CelsiusIntegral water stops and check valveRough in valve includedSignature Hardware 948556-0.5 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-5/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-5/8" (left to right)Wall Thickness Range: 1" to 1-3/4"Recommended Valve Installation Depth: 1-5/8" to 2-3/8"Rough In Valve Connection Size: 1/2" Thermostatic Chrome