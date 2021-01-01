94853144 Vehicle Car Transmission Speed Sensor for Toyota Yaris 2007-2009

OE Number: 94853144. This is a non-OEM product, please make sure your car model and OE number before purchasing. Fitment: for Toyota Yaris 2007-2009, for Toyota Tacoma 2009-2012. Function: Designed by nice technology, the speed sensor can work well for the car when you driving on the road. It can test the car speed in avoid to driving in high speed. Easy installation: Direct replacement for the old or broken one. According to the original factory specifications, perfect match for the original car. Durable Material: Made of quality plastic and metal, portable and long service life.