Signature Hardware 948399 Amberley 1.8 GPM Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Signature Hardware 948399 Amberley 1.8 GPM Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Boasting a classic look, the Amberley Single-Hole Kitchen Faucet perfectly complements traditional decor. The high-arching spout swivels 360 degrees and features a multifunction, pull-down sprayer with stream, spray, and pause settings that make dish cleaning and food prep easy. Made of durable materials, this fixture is made of solid brass with smooth, corrosion-resistant finish.Signature Hardware 948399 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassSingle hole installationSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterPull-down spray headNon-kink nylon hose3-function sprayer: stream, full spray and pauseIncludes an optional escutcheon plate to cover unused faucet holesSignature Hardware 948399 Specifications:Height: 16-15/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-15/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-3/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleMax Deck Thickness: 2-7/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Escutcheon Width: 10-1/4" (left to right) Single Handle Chrome