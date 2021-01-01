Signature Hardware 948373 Louis 70" Cast Iron Soaking Tub with White Steel Skirt and Integrated Drain and Overflow White / Chrome Drain Tub Soaking

Signature Hardware 948373 Louis 70" Cast Iron Soaking Tub with White Steel Skirt and Integrated Drain and Overflow A statement piece for your bathroom remodel, the 70" Louis Tub features stylish framework detailing. Made of heavy-duty materials, its two-piece design includes a cast iron bathing well that's surrounded by a steel skirt. A durable, porcelain enamel covers the interior and has an etched pattern on the floor for slip resistance. On the back of the tub, a cutout in the skirt allows easy drain installation and keeps all pipes hidden. Complete the look by selecting a drain finish that complements your other bathroom fixtures.Signature Hardware 948373 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementThe paint used for this tub is lead freeSignature Hardware 948373 Specifications:Overall Height: 24-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 69-1/2" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 46" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 17" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 20-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 46 gallonsWater Depth: 13-1/2" Freestanding White / Chrome Drain