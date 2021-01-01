Signature Hardware 948297 Greyfield Bathroom Hardware Set with 24" Towel Bar Towel Ring Toilet Paper Holder and Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware

From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 948297 Greyfield Bathroom Hardware Set with 24" Towel Bar, Towel Ring, Toilet Paper Holder, and Robe Hook The Greyfield 4-Piece Accessory Set includes all the items you need to easily modernize your bathroom. Complete with a towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and robe hook, this set is offered in your choice of high-quality finish to match your other fixtures. Each piece included mounting hardware to make installation simple.Signature Hardware 948297 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of metalSet includes towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and robe hookConcealed mounting hardware includedIncludes all necessary hardware for easy installationSignature Hardware 948297 Specifications:Towel Bar: 26" L x 3-3/8" W x 2" HTowel Ring: 6-1/2" L x 3-3/8" W x 7-1/2" HToilet Paper Holder: 9-3/8" L x 3-3/8" W x 2" HRobe Hook: 2" L x 3-3/8" W x 2" H Chrome