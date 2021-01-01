Signature Hardware 948272-R Sitka 60" x 32" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Soaking Tub - Right Drain White Tub Soaking Alcove

Signature Hardware 948272-R Sitka 60" x 32" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Soaking Tub - Right Drain Crisp lines and a rectangular shape make the 60" Sitka Alcove Tub ideal for a contemporary bathroom. Made of non-porous acrylic, this tub requires minimal maintenance to stay looking new. Designed for a three-wall alcove, this product is an excellent option for a sleek update. A textured bottom prevents slipping when standing. Add an air or whirlpool system for a refreshing bathing experience.Signature Hardware 948272-R Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of acrylicAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a three wall alcove configurationRight drain placementTextured slip-resistant bottomPre-leveled baseTub is pre-drilled for an overflowSignature Hardware 948272-R Specifications:Overall Height: 20-3/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 60" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 32" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 44-7/8" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 22-1/4" (front to back of basin bottom)Basin Depth: 20-3/4" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 68 gallonsWater Depth: 15-3/4" Alcove White