Signature Hardware 948270 Sitka 72" x 36" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub White Tub Soaking Drop-In

Signature Hardware 948270 Sitka 72" x 36" Drop In Acrylic Soaking Tub A sleek, spacious design makes the 72" Sitka Drop-In Tub the perfect choice for a modern bathroom. Clean lines and a rectangular shape form its stylish, contemporary silhouette. Its end is slanted for proper support when lounging, giving you the ability to soak for extended periods. A textured floor prevents slipping while showering, and when stepping in and out. Consider adding an air, whirlpool, or total massage system for a spa-like bathing experience. Signature Hardware 948270 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Constructed of acrylic Acrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to clean Soaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience Installs in a drop in configuration Reversible drain placement Textured slip-resistant bottom Pre-leveled base Tub is pre-drilled for an overflow Signature Hardware 948270 Specifications: Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub) Overall Length: 72" (bottom to top of tub) Overall Width: 36" (bottom to top of tub) Basin Length: 53-3/4" (left to right of basin bottom) Basin Width: 26-3/4" (front to back of basin bottom) Basin Depth: 23" (bottom of basin to tub rim) Maximum Water Capacity: 120 gallons Water Depth: 19-1/4" Drop-In White