Signature Hardware 948254-WP-L Bradenton 60" x 32" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Whirlpool Tub - Left Drain White Tub Whirlpool Alcove

Signature Hardware 948254-WP-L Bradenton 60" x 32" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Whirlpool Tub - Left Drain The 60" Bradenton Alcove Tub is made of durable acrylic that is easy to maintain. Its slanted back and built-in armrests allow for comfortable, relaxed soaking. A textured floor prevents slipping while showering, and when stepping in and out. Designed to fit into a three-wall alcove, the Bradenton has a pre-leveled base and integral tile flange to make installation easy. Consider adding an air, whirlpool, or total massage system for a spa-like, rejuvenating bathing experience.Signature Hardware 948254-WP-L Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 5 year limited warrantyConstructed of acrylicAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanInstalls in a three wall alcove configurationLeft drain placementIntegral arm restsTextured slip-resistant bottomPre-leveled base8 Strategically placed air jets move water with increased pressure for an invigorating bathing experienceIntegral tile flange and skirt with removable access panelSafety Suction: meets all requirements of durability and clog-resistance through standard testingTub is pre-drilled for an overflowSignature Hardware 948254-WP-L Specifications:Overall Height: 21-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 60" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 32" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 40-1/2" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 20" (front to back of basin bottom)Basin Depth: 21-1/2" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 75 gallonsWater Depth: 21-1/2" Alcove White