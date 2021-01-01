Signature Hardware 948214 Key West Bathroom Hardware Set with 24" Towel Bar Towel Ring Toilet Paper Holder and Robe Hook Polished Nickel Bathroom

Signature Hardware 948214 Key West Bathroom Hardware Set with 24" Towel Bar, Towel Ring, Toilet Paper Holder, and Robe Hook A quick and easy way to change the look of your bathroom, the Key West 4-Piece Accessory Set features timeless styling. Included in this collection is a matching robe hook, toilet paper holder, towel ring, and towel bar. Each piece is durably made and covered with a smooth finish, which resists rust and corrosion. All mounting hardware is included to make installation simple. Signature Hardware 948214 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warranty Constructed of brass Set includes towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and robe hook Concealed mounting hardware included Includes all necessary hardware for easy installation Signature Hardware 948214 Specifications: Towel Bar: 26-1/2" L x 3-5/8" W x 2-1/2" H Towel Ring: 7-1/8" L x 3-5/8" W x 5-7/8" H Toilet Paper Holder: 7" L x 3-5/8" W x 4-7/8" H Robe Hook: 2-1/2" L x 3-5/8" W x 2-1/2" H Polished Nickel