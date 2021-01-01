Signature Hardware 948177 Myers 21" Vitreous China Undermount Bathroom Sink - Glazed Underside White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 948177 Myers 21" Vitreous China Undermount Bathroom Sink
Signature Hardware 948177 Myers 21" Vitreous China Undermount Bathroom Sink - Glazed Underside Signature Hardware 948177 features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of vitreous chinaUndermount installation - sink will install under the counter topRear drain location increases available space under the sinkSignature Hardware 948177 Specifications:Sink Length: 21-1/16" (left to right of sink)Sink Width: 14-9/16" (front to back of sink)Sink Height: 8-1/4" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 18-11/16" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 12-3/16" (front to back of basin)Basin Height: 6-5/16" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/2"Number of Faucet Holes: 0 Vitreous China White