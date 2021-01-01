Chicago Faucets 947 Bridge Style Lab Faucet with Cross Handles and High Arch Vacuum Breaker Spout Chrome Faucet Laboratory Double Handle

Chicago Faucets 947 Bridge Style Lab Faucet with Cross Handles and High Arch Vacuum Breaker Spout Product Features:Manufactured and assembled in the United States of AmericaFaucet body and handles are covered under Chicago Faucet's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brassHigh quality chrome plated finish - finish covered under warranty for a yearDeck mounted hot and cold water mixing faucetDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves seatsFull flow classic laboratory needle spout outletCeramic 1/4 turn operating cartridge - covered under 5-year warrantySpout swivels 360-degrees to allow for unobstructed access to the whole sinkMounting hardware not includedThe Chicago Faucets Benefit:Commercial Grade Faucet: When a product is marked as "commercial grade" it means it has been built specifically to stand the test of time, and has been factory tested to function flawlessly through constant and continuous use. It is expected that faucets used in a commerce fashion will see much more use, and inversely abuse than typical faucets you might see in a residential setting, so they are engineered to do just that. Using simple, yet reliable, designs coupled with the industry's highest quality materials these faucets are some of the most reliable on the market. Although they are marketed as being ideal for commercial settings, the savvy home owner might take the quality found here and add a staple of functionality throughout the home as well.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 12-1/8" (measured from mounting surface to highest point on the faucet)Spout Height: 6" (measured from mounting surface to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6" (measured from center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Required Installation Holes: 2Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8"Rated Operating Pressure: 20-125 PSIRated Operating Temperature: 40-140 - degrees Fahrenheit2-1/2" handles included with faucet1/2" connection - designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsCodes and Compliance:ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1Certified to NSF/ANSI 61, Section 9 by CSA Double Handle Chrome