Signature Hardware 946436 Kintori 27" x 36" Iron Framed Bathroom Mirror Antique Pewter Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Signature Hardware 946436 Kintori 27" x 36" Iron Framed Bathroom Mirror More than just a place to see your reflection, the Kintori decorative vanity mirror is a showstopping piece of decor for your bathroom. This handmade product features thin, oval rings of made of iron to complete its captivating frame design. Distressed markings and artisan details can be noticed throughout, lending a dash of charm to its form. The eye-catching Kintori also looks great above a fireplace, in an entryway, or over a sofa.Signature Hardware 946436 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 5 year limited warrantyFrame handcrafted from high quality iron with a glass mirrorMirror hangs verticallyMirror frame will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useAll hardware required for installation is includedSignature Hardware 946436 Specifications:Height: 35-3/4" (top to bottom)Width: 26-1/2" (left to right)Depth: 1" (front to back) Bathroom Mirror Antique Pewter