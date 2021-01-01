Signature Hardware 946426 Sombria 37" Iron Framed Bathroom Mirror Gold Leaf Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Signature Hardware 946426 Sombria 37" Iron Framed Bathroom Mirror The luxe design of the Sombria decorative vanity mirror will be the focal point of your space. Thin metal wiring is skillfully latticed together to create a glamorous round frame that catches the eye. Crafted from iron, this accent piece is handmade, giving it artisan appeal. Try hanging this stunning piece of decor in your foyer, hallway, or master bathroom suite for a ravishing update.Signature Hardware 946426 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 5 year limited warrantyFrame handcrafted from high quality iron with a glass mirrorMirror frame will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useAll hardware required for installation is includedSignature Hardware 946426 Specifications:Height: 36-1/4" (top to bottom)Width: 36-1/4" (left to right)Depth: 1" (front to back) Bathroom Mirror Gold Leaf