Signature Hardware 946292-KE-238-RH Cousteau Right Handed Solid Bronze Full Plate Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Door Handleset with Interior Lever and 2-3/8" Backset A textured finish and a double-ended fleur-de-lis design provides the perfect amount of charm to impress your guests. A flip cover conceals the outside keyhole, with an egg-shaped turn piece for locking and unlocking on the inside. The interior plate is also equipped with an easy-to-turn knob for simple opening and closing.Signature Hardware 946292-KE-238-RH Features:Sandcast bronze construction ensures durability and withstands frequent useElegantly finished for a timeless beauty and resistant to corrosionSingle cylinder door set features swinging key flap on exterior plateIntended for right handed installationSquare latch faceplateCovered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareKey Product Attributes:Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlock the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Signature Hardware 946292-KE-238-RH Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: RightCenter to Center: 5-1/2"Height: 23-1/2"Width: 3"Projection: 3-1/4"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CLever Length: 4-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: BronzeProduct Weight: 15 lbs. Single Cylinder Dark Bronze